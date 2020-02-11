SPOKANE, Wash. - This Valentine's Day weekend, SCRAPS (Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service) is asking folks to bring home unconditional love by adopting a cat or dog at a discounted rate.
From Friday-Sunday, Feb. 14-16, SCRAPS is offering cat/kitten adoptions for $18 and dog/puppy adoptions for $28.
"Your valentine is waiting," SCRAPS said in a post.
SCRAPS' normal adoption fees are $40 for cats (6+ months), $70 for kittens (-6 months), $120 for dogs (6+ months) and $150 for puppies (-6 months).
You can look at adoptable animals at SCRAPS' website.
