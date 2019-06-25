A dog in distress was rescued by SCRAPS after being attacked by coyotes and falling into an oil pit.
SCRAPS says early Tuesday morning they received a call about the injured dog, Val. An Animal Protection Officer rushed to the scene and pulled him from the pit.
SCRAPS said the chemical residue was very thick, hindering them from determining the extent of his injuries, but they knew he was in discomfort.
The team at SCRAPS extensively bathed Val before letting him warm up and decompress in the sunshine before being taken offsite for x-rays.
"Our field services team was short-staffed this morning and requests for service were steadily rolling in, but Officer Rapier rightly slowed down to provide protection, comfort, and critical care to a soul in desperate need," SCRAPS wrote in a Facebook post. "This is the face of animal protection, alive and well in Spokane County."