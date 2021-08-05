Deputies bust cockfighting operation

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Nearly 40 roosters and hens were confiscated from a Spokane Valley residence Wednesday after Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) received reports of cockfighting.

SCRAPS's animal protection officers executed a search-and-seizure warrant to find the birds living in "unlawful" conditions consistent with illegal animal fighting.

39 birds were seized along with other paraphernalia. 

SCRAPS asks anyone with information on animal fighting in Spokane to report it to 509-477-2532 or SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org.