SCRAPS rescues 18 cats, one bird in connection with animal hoarding and cruelty investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) posted on Facebook saying that animal protection officers have seized almost 20 animals that are connected to an animal hoarding and cruelty investigation.
The animals include 18 cats and a bird. SCRAPS said all the animals were found alive, but many are very ill and are in need of extensive medical care.
"SCRAPS is grateful to the individuals who reported their concerns and for the community's generous support that will make it possible for us to restore these animals to health and promise them bright futures," the Facebook post said.
You can donate to help with the care of these animals, here.
