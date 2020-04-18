SCRAPS rescues 35 dogs, 2 horses after serving search warrant for puppy mill

SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS Animal Protection officers seized 37 animals from "unacceptable conditions" as a part of an investigation into a suspected puppy mill in west Spokane County.
According to SCRAPS, 35 dogs ranging from puppies to adults, as well as two horses, were rescued when officers executed a search and seizure warrant. SCRAPS is investigating the property owner for violations of the Revised Code of Washington and Spokane County code. The violations include animal cruelty, transporting of confining animals in an unsafe manner and operating an illegal commercial kennel.
SCRAPS extended its gratitude to the animal protection officers who spent more than 34 hours at the scene ensuring that no animals were left behind. SCRAPS also thanked the community members who reported their concerns.
