Now, SCRAPS wants to see first degree animal cruelty charges filed against Houser.
SCRAPS resubmits possible animal neglect case for prosecutor review, wants charges filed
Tana Kelley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 108 across the portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen girl discovers tracking device after Hoopfest weekend
- Man dies after being swept into Spokane River, fire officials confirm
- Rural Coeur d'Alene family dodges bullets from nearby forest target practice at toddler's birthday party
- Male left with life-threatening injuries after apparent hit-and-run wakes up, identifies self as minor
- North Spokane homeowners scared of being targeted after finding tires slashed
- Raising Cane's founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets, plans to give winnings to employees
- 5 people shot at Walmart in western Washington
- Coworkers create GoFundMe after accidental fire on the job hospitalizes colleague
- Moose Fire in eastern Idaho grows to more than 28,000 acres
- 'He died doing what he loved': Family, officials confirm identities of pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash
Videos
From Our Sponsors
For many, the debate is still out on whether politicians or lawyers occupy a lower place on the “socially acceptable to admit to” scale. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t share a laugh over a profession that deserves it from time to time. Check out our top ten jokes about lawyers that make even us laugh. Read more
An accident can leave you in a state of shock, and you may be unsure where to begin. What you do after a collision will impact your health and your finances, which is why it’s vital to avoid making mistakes. Read more
To understand why so many drivers were involved in car accidents during these difficult times, we have to take a look at the circumstances. Read more
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.