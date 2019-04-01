SPOKANE VALLEY- SCRAPS says their enforcement seized 41 cats in a cruelty case Monday night in the Spokane Valley.
The cats, who were living in decrepit conditions, are all scared and many underweight, ill and in need of grooming after sitting in their own waste for a long time, according to a Facebook post.
SCRAPS says they're now safe, "warm and enjoying clean living spaces and fresh food thanks to our animal care staff, who stripped an office space to create a cat holding room in our already packed shelter."
They say they are in desperate need of cat food, both dry and canned.