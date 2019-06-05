SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is asking for donations to help with the care of a cat that was brought in with extensive burns from being accidentally covered in hot animal fat.
According to SCRAPS, the cat, named Surabhi, was immediately started on treatment but isn't out of the woods yet and will need significant ongoing care.
They say the kitten's litter was found near a rendering plant where it had accidentally been covered in the hot fat.
They are asking for prayers and donations to help Surabhi with the critical care she needs.
Donations can be made to the SCRAPS Hope Foundation HERE.