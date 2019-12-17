SCSO asking for help identifying suspect involved in smash and grab robbery

Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in a smash and grab robbery.
According to SCSO, a man wearing glasses and a camo hat with earflaps broke into North 40 Outfitters.
He smashed the glass cases, grabbed seven handguns and ran out of the business.
Detectives are attempting to identify this male and working to locate and recover these stolen firearms.
Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a reward for tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect.
People with information regarding this suspect are urged to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or going to www.p3tips.com.
