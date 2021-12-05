SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - More than two dozen local children spent Sunday morning filling carts at a Spokane Valley Walmart with their favorite toys and goodies, all thanks to SCSO's annual 'Holidays and Heroes' event. It's been a Christmas tradition for the past 20 years.
"It's just a great event," said Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis. "It's just cool to see all the officers and deputies come together to shop with kids who might just need a little extra help this year."
In addition to picking out what's on their list, the kids were also able to shop for family members. KHQ spoke to one 10-year-old who got lots of goodies for himself, but told us his favorite purchase was what he found for his mother--perfume and pajamas.
"They love to shop for their family members," Ellis said. "They are so happy. It's fun to see them pick out stuff for their brothers and sisters, and mom and dad. That's what it's all about."
The kids were selected with help from local schools. They also went home with all the fixings for a delicious Christmas dinner, photos with Santa and full bellies of pizza and donuts.
The event is made possible thanks to the Spokane County Deputy Association, Walmart, and private donors.