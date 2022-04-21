STATE LINE, Idaho - Idaho State Police responded to a four-car crash on EB I-90 that had traffic backed up nearly to Liberty Lake.
Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported and ISP worked to clear the scene. Right now, an investigation into what caused the crash is underway.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says a deputy was called to investigate two girls on the side of the road taking pictures near the "Welcome to Washington" sign. As he was pulling into the median to turn around, he heard the crash behind him, parked and got out to try and help.
KHQ was originally told the deputy's car was involved, but SCSO says this is not the case and the deputy was not involved.