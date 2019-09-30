SPOKANE, Wash. -- The most common call for service for our local deputies and officers are related to domestic violence. KHQ spoke with leaders in the Spokane County Sheriff's Office who deal with these reports nearly every single day. They say while the job can at times feel discouraging, they'll never quit because they are in this field be there for our most vulnerable.
"We got in this business to help people," said Inspector Rob Sherar. "One of the things we have hope in is that we can do our part and make someone's life a little bit better. Sometimes that's getting someone out of a very dangerous situation. That's why we do it."
Sherar says there are frequent 911 calls for DV, sometimes more than a dozen in a day.
"The last time I reviewed reports was Friday afternoon," said Sgt. Andy Stockman. "I came in today, Monday morning and there were 31 new (DV) reports that had occurred over this single weekend."
"I'm really not surprised (by this weekend's numbers,)" said Sherar. "Domestic violence calls are what deputies respond to every day, sometimes multiple times during their shift each. It's probably the most dangerous call law enforcement has to respond to. They are highly emotional situations."
Both Stockman and Sherar know it's a big problem, but add that it's impossible to narrow down why.
"I can't point to any particular factors that cause this," Sherar said. "Every situation is different. There is no one cause."
Both leaders urge anyone who is in a dangerous relationship of any kind to find help.
"Say something to somebody you trust," Sherar said. "There are resources. Give yourself some alternatives and some options."
"These are very dangerous situations," Stockman said. "We tell people, you are in danger. Please realize that."
To hear out entire conversation with Stockman and Sherar, click the video link above.