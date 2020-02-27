SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who allegedly crashed their car into Euro Union Auto Sales on East Sprague Avenue and then took off.
According to witnesses at the scene, the driver was seen leaving the parking lot of the Rosauers across the street from Euro Auto when they jumped the curb and smashed right into the glass windows of the shop.
The owner, Jim Conley, told KHQ that he and his employees are now working to clean up the mess the hit-and-run driver left. Conley said he's not sure how much the damage will cost, but he speculates it could be a lot of money.
Witnesses were able to get the driver's plates, which have been forward onto the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
If you know anything about the crash, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office.
