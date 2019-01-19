Watch again

73-year-old Richard Warrington has been designing sculptures for the last four decades. His work can be found all over the world.. Including right on Centennial Trail in Spokane.

In 2018 the City of Spokane Valley came to him to design something special through a grant from the Spokane Valley Art's Council. So Richard drew up a couple of designs and asked for a 50 percent deposit so he could purchase the material to start the project "it's called the heart of the valley, "said sculpture artist Richard Warrington.

The statue is 12 feet tall and isn't easy to move and weighs several thousand pounds.

Spokane Valley City Council wanted to place it here at the I-90 and Apple way Blvd interchange, but they changed their mind. Then other members tried to put it at City Hall, but they already have three statues there. The last option would be an empty lot across the street from City Hall called Balfour park. The future home of the City of Spokane Valley's Public Library. But we don't know when that library is going to be built.

Right now the one of a kind statue is sitting in storage here at the Spokane Valley road maintenance facility, and Richard has concerns "They keep all there road chemicals and sands and all that, and I thought this is not a good spot for this piece," said Warrington.

But the city of Spokane Valley said in a statement to KHQ: "It's a beautiful art piece and a wonderful gift, and the city is taking great care to get its placement right. It's also not very portable, so once it's installed, we want it to be the permanent home."

But until the statue is in public view for everyone to see Richard says "The question is as an artist we look for recognition, and basically I am not going to get any recognition by the time they put it up everybody will forget about it," said Warrington.