Seagulls photo-bomb traffic cameras in London

London's newest traffic news reporters give drivers a bird's eye view of the roads. Ha! "Bird's eye"! It's a pun. 

It's a pun because two seagulls named Steve and Graeme are gaining internet fandom after making a London traffic camera their new hang out spot.

The camera sits above Brunswick Road near the Blackwall Tunnel and shows a bustling highway behind a very talkative seagull.

