SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The Seattle Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round Sunday evening. The 49ers blew out the Seahawks 41-23.
The Seahawks spotted 10 points to the 49ers in the first quarter, but outscored San Francisco 17-6 in the second quarter to take the lead at halftime.
San Francisco looked to be heading to the locker rooms up by two after kicking a field goal with 55 seconds left in the first half, but the Seahawks got down the field in a hurry to kick a field goal as time expired. The Seahawks' final drive of the half was aided by strong starting field position and an unnecessary roughness penalty against the 49ers.
The 49ers received the kick to begin the second half and held onto the ball for more than half of the third quarter. San Francisco ultimately scored a one-yard touchdown to cap a 13-play drive that lasted 7:45.
Seattle appeared poised to answer with a touchdown of their own, but San Francisco's Nick Bosa stripped the ball from Geno Smith on the 49er 25-yard-line.
San Francisco was back in the endzone in a hurry, scoring on a seven-yard connection between 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and receiver Elijah Mitchell. The 49ers got it done through the air and on the ground, punishing the Seahawks' poor tackling and racing through wide-open holes up the middle early in drive and capitalizing with a 33-yard pass to set up the score.
After a Seahawks punt with 11:57 remaining in the game, the 49ers took less than a minute to score on a 74-yard pass from Purdy to Deebo Samuel, all but putting the game out of reach for the Seahawks.