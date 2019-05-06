Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin surprises Oregon boy with new running prosthetic May 6, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Brittany Falkers - KGW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watch again A 10-year old Oregon boy has a new way to be active courtesy of a Seattle Seahawks inspiration.Izzy Turkington received a new pair of running prosthetics from none other than Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin.The two met at an adaptive sports clinic at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., Saturday.The donation was made possible by the NFL star and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.Izzy, who was born with quad congenital limb differences, shared nothing but smiles soon after. He even got a chance to run some drills with the Seahawks star. "It was really cool and I didn't think I would ever have these," Izzy said as he giggled.The clinic was one of several to help adaptive athletes to move play and run."You wake up in the morning you have every choice to make," Griffin said. "You got every decision to make and say you know what, I'm going to attack this day, I will not let the day attack me. So, get up, be positive, attack it, be great, because the only person that can stop you is you."Griffin is entering his second season with the Seahawks. He became the first one-handed player to be picked in the NFL draft modern era in 2018. Shaquem's twin brother, Shaquill, also plays for the Seahawks. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Izzy Turkington Shaquem Griffin Sport American Football Oregon Donation Star Challenged Athletes Foundation Headquarters Seattle Seahawks Nfl Linebacker Shaquill Athlete Recommended for you Latest News Video News WATCH: Man wears Trump mask while robbing Australian stores Updated 1 hr ago News Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin surprises Oregon boy with new running prosthetic Updated 2 hrs ago Help Me Hayley VIDEO: Woman looks to return old photos as part of bucket list mission Updated 15 hrs ago News VIDEO: Russian officials say 41 dead after plane lands in flames at Moscow airport Updated 17 hrs ago Bloomsday Don Kardong retiring as race director, shares his memories of Bloomsday Updated 22 hrs ago Bloomsday How to run Doomsday Hill Rob Curry 23 hrs ago Bloomsday Morning Forecast for May 5th May 5, 2019 Bloomsday Bloomsday teams up with 2nd Harvest May 5, 2019 News Start times for Bloomsday 2019 Rob Curry Updated May 5, 2019 Local Weather Currently in Spokane 57°F Sunny 57°F / 43°F 9 AM 61°F 10 AM 64°F 11 AM 67°F 12 PM 68°F 1 PM 70°F Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Florida woman on drugs while one-year-old daughter attacked by family's pit bullReal-life castle with "drawbridge" for sale in DarbyIdaho Fish & Game: Grizzly bear confirmed in Coeur d'Alene National ForestFriend of South Hill shooting victim: I can't imagine what his daughters are going throughCoeur d'Alene's Jacob Maxwell bows out of 'The Voice' competitionNetflix cancels "Santa Clarita Diet," petition to save it gains tractionSpokane Police believe Jason Allison was in gun fight before being shot and killed"Absolutely pathetic" teacher's comment on 2nd grader's assignment sparks petition to have her firedOne person dead following officer involved shooting in Spokane ValleyWarren rips Chase Bank over 'Monday Motivation' tweet Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Watch KHQ on Strictly Streaming © Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alerts Top Stories