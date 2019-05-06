Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin surprises Oregon boy with new running prosthetic

Watch again

A 10-year old Oregon boy has a new way to be active courtesy of a Seattle Seahawks inspiration.

Izzy Turkington received a new pair of running prosthetics from none other than Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

The two met at an adaptive sports clinic at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., Saturday.

The donation was made possible by the NFL star and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Izzy, who was born with quad congenital limb differences, shared nothing but smiles soon after. He even got a chance to run some drills with the Seahawks star.

"It was really cool and I didn't think I would ever have these," Izzy said as he giggled.

The clinic was one of several to help adaptive athletes to move play and run.

"You wake up in the morning you have every choice to make," Griffin said. "You got every decision to make and say you know what, I'm going to attack this day, I will not let the day attack me. So, get up, be positive, attack it, be great, because the only person that can stop you is you."

Griffin is entering his second season with the Seahawks. He became the first one-handed player to be picked in the NFL draft modern era in 2018. Shaquem's twin brother, Shaquill, also plays for the Seahawks.