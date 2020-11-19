SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks snapped a two game losing streak, beating the Arizona Cardinals and placing themselves atop the standings for the NFC West.
The Seahawks record moves to 7-3 on the year after their close finish on Thursday. Carlos Dunlap got the big sack in the final seconds to seal the deal for the Hawks.
The Los Angeles Rams follow closely behind the Seahawks in the standings, with a record of 6-3.
The Seahawks next game is for Monday Night Football on Nov. 30.
