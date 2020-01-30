Russell Wilson Ciara

Seattle Seahawks NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson poses for photos with his wife Ciara, their daughter Sienna, and Ciara's son Future, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Renton, Wash., following a press conference. Earlier in the week, Wilson signed a $140 million, four-year extension with the team. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, are expecting their third child according to social media posts Thursday morning.

"Number 3," the caption reads with Wilson taking a selfie and Ciara standing in the background showing her pregnant belly.

Ciara also posted an announcement on Instagram on the expectancy of her third child, and second with Wilson. The post appears to be from the couples' vacation in the Turks and Caico Islands.

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Russell and Ciara's first child, Sienna, was born in April of 2017. Ciara also has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future. The couple was married in July 2016.

Tags