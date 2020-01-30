Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, are expecting their third child according to social media posts Thursday morning.
"Number 3," the caption reads with Wilson taking a selfie and Ciara standing in the background showing her pregnant belly.
Number 3. pic.twitter.com/5cMaYyQelo— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 30, 2020
Ciara also posted an announcement on Instagram on the expectancy of her third child, and second with Wilson. The post appears to be from the couples' vacation in the Turks and Caico Islands.
Russell and Ciara's first child, Sienna, was born in April of 2017. Ciara also has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future. The couple was married in July 2016.
