Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, have revealed the gender of their expected third child.
Wilson and Ciara each took to Twitter Tuesday morning, posting a video of the gender reveal alongside their two children, and it's a......
Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 14, 2020
Prince 🤴🏽 or Princess👸🏽??? pic.twitter.com/JcI9mLUQEp
Gender Reveal!! What’s it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!!— Ciara (@ciara) April 14, 2020
💃🏽❤️🍼 pic.twitter.com/GEeV2qPycX
Boy!
Wilson and Ciara had announced the pregnancy earlier this year during a vacation, posting about baby #3.
A Seahawks beat writer quickly got in a joke on Twitter, suggesting baby #3 will also be a superior football talent like his father.
"With the 1st pick in the 2042 NFL draft, Seattle selects ______," Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic said.
With the 1st pick in the 2042 NFL draft, Seattle selects ______ https://t.co/G0JjXWjPxK— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 14, 2020
The expected baby boy would be Ciara's third child, and second with Wilson. Russell and Ciara's first child, Sienna, was born in April of 2017. Ciara also has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future. The couple was married in July 2016.
