Russell Wilson Ciara

Seattle Seahawks NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson poses for photos with his wife Ciara, their daughter Sienna, and Ciara's son Future, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Renton, Wash., following a press conference. Earlier in the week, Wilson signed a $140 million, four-year extension with the team. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, have revealed the gender of their expected third child.

Wilson and Ciara each took to Twitter Tuesday morning, posting a video of the gender reveal alongside their two children, and it's a......

Boy!

Wilson and Ciara had announced the pregnancy earlier this year during a vacation, posting about baby #3.

A Seahawks beat writer quickly got in a joke on Twitter, suggesting baby #3 will also be a superior football talent like his father.

"With the 1st pick in the 2042 NFL draft, Seattle selects ______," Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic said.

The expected baby boy would be Ciara's third child, and second with Wilson. Russell and Ciara's first child, Sienna, was born in April of 2017. Ciara also has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future. The couple was married in July 2016.

Tags