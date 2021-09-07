MGN seahawks

SEATTLE, Wash. - Seahawks fans 12 and over are now required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result before entering Lumen Field.

Fans must be fully vaccinated with the single dose of Johnson & Johnson or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines. 

Fans opting for testing in lieu of vaccination will have to have been tested 72 hours prior to the game. PCR and rapid tests will be accepted. 

 

