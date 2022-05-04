Seahawks to play Buccaneers in Germany

SEATTEL,WASH- The Seahawks will play in the Buccaneers in Germany in 2022. This will be the first regular season NFL game in Germany.
You can buy tickets mid-June for this game, regular season tickets go on sale in May.
This will be the Seahawks' second trip to Europe in five seasons, they played in London in 2018
Aaron Donkor, who is from Aachen, Germany joined the Seahawks last season as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.
"It's exciting for the team, for Seahawks fans, for NFL fans in Germany,” Donkor said.
Kick off is set for November 13 at 6:30 a.m.
Donkor shared a video of him speaking German sharing how happy he is to be apart of this game.
Wir sehen uns bald, Deutschland! #12sEverywhere🇩🇪 » https://t.co/SIrwRzCP4D pic.twitter.com/EpZepNlGNT— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 4, 2022