The Seattle Seahawks will be making multiple stops around the Inland Northwest and region during their upcoming annual "12 Tour."
The tour starts with the Seahawks visiting Fairchild Air Force Base in Airway Heights Friday, June 7. The Air Force says they will give current and former players, Seahawks Dancers, and other staff members a tour from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
This Saturday, June 8, the team will have players, Blitz the mascot, the Blue Thunder drumline, dancers and Taima the Hawk at Silverwood Theme Park in Athol. The event will go from 11 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.
The Seahawks say there will be meet and greets, photo opportunities, free giveaways. Fans wearing Seahawk gear can also get 12% off admission at the gates.
Just over an hour afterwards, the Seahawks will be in downtown Spokane at Riverfront Park for the Spokane Rainbow Festival from 3-4 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wear their Seahawks gear and come check out performances by Blue Thunder and the Seahawks Dancers. There will also be giveaways at the Seahawks booth.
The Seahawks say there will be other various stops during the tour in Eastern Washington including Moses Lake and Yakima, and plan several surprise visits to various Safeway and Starbucks locations in the state.
Fans are encouraged to follow updates during the tour on the Seahawks' social media accounts.
The 12 Tour presented by @Safeway is coming 🔜 to a city near you!— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 4, 2019
