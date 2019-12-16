Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2019
Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.
Gordon appeared in five games for the Seahawks this season with seven receptions for 139 yards after being claimed off waivers in November. He hauled in a 58-yard catch Sunday in a win against the Panthers, but also threw an interception on a trick play.
Gordon has served numerous other suspensions during the course of his NFL career and even stepped away from the New England Patriots this past summer in order to manage treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.