Update: The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a search and rescue team was able to locate Marlene Marlin Monday morning.
Authorities say she found her way into a crawl space area under a vacation rental residence across from her family's home, and the door to the crawl space had closed behind her.
She was suffering from cold exposure and was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.
"The Chelan County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the many search and rescue personnel and citizens who helped in the search for Marlene," a release said.
Previous coverage: CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman with Alzheimer's Disease who was last seen in the Leavenworth area late Sunday night.
The Sheriff's Office says 85-year-old Marlene Marlin was last seen in the 9500 block of E. Leavenworth Rd, leaving a family residence on foot between 10:30-11:30 p.m. Sunday.
"Marlene has Alzheimer's Disease and it is unknown what her destination may be," The Sheriff's Office said. "The family is not certain what clothing Marlene may have put on prior to leaving the home. There are no vehicles involved."
Marlene is described as 5-00" tall, 100 pounds.
Agencies searching for Marlin include the Sheriff's Office, Fire District #3 and Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue.
If you have seen Marlene or have any information on her whereabouts, please call RIVERCOM Dispatch at 509-663-9911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.