SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is conducting a search and rescue mission for a 40-year-old man who walked away from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain and hasn't returned.
SCSO received a call about the missing man on the evening of Oct. 5 and launched the search crew Thursday morning.
The area is large and remote, so SCSO has requested helicopter support from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) search and rescue team. KCSO search and rescue has also put their ground searchers and K9 tracker teams on standby in case they become necessary.
SCSO did not release names out of respect to the privacy of the family.