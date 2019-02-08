DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit and the Sheriff's Office will be conducting a training session on Saturday.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the offices will be conducting an urban training search in Dalton Gardens Saturday, February 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There will be a command post at Canfield Middle School and searchers will be training in the areas of 4th Street, 15th Street and Dalton Avenue.
All VSAR members will be wearing orange and blue jackets with backpacks. All members will also have their official identification available.
For any questions or concerns regarding the training, the Sheriff's Office askes that you contact Deputy B. Fletcher at (208)215-1019.