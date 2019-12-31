Update: December 31, 2019:
ELMER CITY, Wash. - The search for a man who went missing North of Elmer City, Washington, on Christmas Eve continues Tuesday.
Colville Tribal Natural Resource officers, Okanogan County Sheriff Search and Rescue, local ranchers and community members came together on New Year's Eve to search for 41-year-old Leonard Simpson Jr.
Simpson was last seen walking on Peter Dan Road on December 24, 2019. He's described as a 6'5", 250 pound Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to Colville Tribal Broadcasts, News and Information, the leader of the search, Henry Hix, was still in need of more horseback riders as of 10:00 Tuesday morning.
Anyone who's seen Simpson is asked to contact police at 1-800-551-5800 or (509)634-2472.
Previous Coverage:
ELMER CITY, Wash. - People are being asked to contact the Colville Tribal Police Department if they've seen a man who went missing on Christmas Eve.
According to a Facebook post from Colville Tribal News and Information, 41-year-old Leonard Simpson Jr. was last seen walking on Peter Dan Road North of Elmer City, Washington.
He's described as a 6'5", 250 pound Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are also in need of volunteer horseback riders and ATVs. There will be a staging area at the intersection of Greens and Peter Dan Road at 9:00 am on Tuesday, December 31.
Anyone who's seen Simpson is asked to contact police at 1-800-551-5800 or (509)634-2472.
