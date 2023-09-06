BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Search teams in Boundary County are continuing efforts to find Mark Brackebusch, a 73-year-old man whose empty vehicle was found at the Shorty Peak trailhead after friends reported him missing last Thursday.
According to Boundary County Sheriff's Office, search and rescue teams and first responders from multiple agencies continued the search for Brackebusch over the weekend, using specialized canine teams, divers, and volunteers on-foot. Plans to use a helicopter were made, but air crews were unable to launch due to weather.
On Tuesday, teams canvased the terrain on-foot, focusing on areas previously searched which were identified by search dogs as areas of higher probability.
Unfortunately, Brackebusch remains missing, and search crews have exhausted all known leads and clues and searched all locations he would most likely be found multiple times.
Local and regional resources will continue to be organized through Friday in an effort to locate Brackebusch, including air, canine and fresh ground crews.
Anyone who has seen Brackebusch, or who may have information regarding his whereabouts, is encouraged to call Boundary County Dispatch at 208-267-3151, EXT. 0 as soon as possible.