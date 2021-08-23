COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO- Monday afternoon, rescuers located the body of a man who is believed to have drowned in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Sunday.
Shortly after 3:00pm on Sunday afternoon, the Kootenai County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from someone on a boat off of City Beach, saying that a person was missing in the water.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene and began searching for the person, who was described as a man in his forties wearing a red shirt and sandals. Crews had to temporarily stop the search Sunday night due to darkness, but resumed the search Monday morning.
At around 1:30pm in the afternoon Monday, the body of the man was located by search crews roughly 200 yards from shore. The initial investigation shows that the man, who may have been intoxicated according to early information gathered by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, fell off of a boat and into the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.
KCSO says due to the wind and water conditions, the man was not able to make it back to the boat. Other occupants of the boat attempted to throw life jackets to the man, but he was not able to reach them.
The man has been identified but does not live in the area, according to KCSO, and his next of kin has not yet been notified. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.