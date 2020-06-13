OROFINO, Idaho - Search efforts are continuing in Clearwater County after a man went missing after going for a ride on his four-wheeler earlier this week.
According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old Gordon White left to go on the ride around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10. He was reported overdue several hours later. Friends and neighbors attempted to find him but were unsuccessful.
Early the next morning, members of search and rescue found the four-wheeler on Gordon's property. It was not crashed or out of gas and Gordon was not with it.
Dog teams arrived, as did a Two Bear Air helicopter and searched the area around 7003 Dent Bridge Road for several hours.
As of Saturday, June 13, the search was still underway with more than 70 people at the scene including six dog teams. According to the Sheriff's Office, approximately 600 acres of difficult terrain have been grid searched.
Gordon did not have a cell phone or wallet with him when he went missing. He was last seen wearing a gray stripped T-shirt and blue jeans. He has dementia, which had recently gotten worse.
