SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night.
According to SCSO, a body was found in the area where they were searching for him, although they could not immediately identify if it was his. The Spokane County medical examiner will confirm the identity at a later time.
This is a developing story. Updates will be made to this page.