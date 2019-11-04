SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a child was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Monday evening.
According to the Spokane Police Department, callers reported a maroon Buick sedan hit the child who was crossing the street in the area of N. Post Street and W. Alice Avenue.
The child was initially reported to be motionless as he laid in the street, The sedan reportedly fled the scene northbound on Post Street.
Responders from the police and fire departments arrived and the child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses reported the suspect vehicle to be an early 2000s Buick Regal. It had tinted windows, black wheels, no front license plate and appeared to be registered in Washington.
The car will also have damage to the passenger side mirror and possibly the front passenger side bumper.
Police are asking anyone with information about the car or any witnesses who have not been contacted to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233. Reference incident number 2019-20209420.
National Hit-and-Run Statistics
When it comes to national data, there was a more than 3% increase in the number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2018. That totaled 6,283 deaths — the most deaths since 1990, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission.
Pedestrian Safety for Kids
Five Tips to Keep Your Children Safe on Their Way to and from School
Strengthen your traffic safety knowledge: Teach and reinforce your children's pedestrian safety habits.
A Kid's Guide to Safe Walking (PDF, 3.04 MB)
This colorful pamphlet will help you teach young children safety tips for crossing the street and things to remember when walking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.