MEACHAM, Oregon - The search for Deb Hendrichs ended today after a body was found by K-9 units.
Hendrichs was reported missing from Star, Idaho, just outside of Boise, on January 11, 2021 after her car was found on the side of the highway near Meacham, Oregon.
According to authorities, some of Hendrichs' personal belonging were found early into the search. A wallet containing her ID was found, prompting police to deploy K-9 units and drones to ramp up the search. Shortly after, K-9 units located a body.
Hendrichs' family has been notified of the discovery.