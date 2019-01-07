Loc Nguyen was last seen on Monday, December 3, 2018.

Court documents say she left her job at Audies convenience store, drove to Northpointe Plaza, went into the Total Wines & More, and bought a bottle of alcohol.

Surveillance footage shows she was alone.

Investigators said she took a picture holding the bottle - no word yet if she sent it to anyone.

Nguyen also stopped by a nearby pet store, where surveillance footage shows she was alone.

Nguyen then sent a text message to family members, saying, "I go to my friends house I will be home late tonight."

A family member, who wishes to remain anonymous, told us that Nguyen made some new friends recently, which the family member only describes as "bad."

Two days later on December 5, investigators found Nguyen's car in Spokane Valley. Her Volkswagen Tiguan was found at a parking lot near the Centennial Trail.

Inside, they found her purse, more than $100 in cash, and the bottle of alcohol - still unopened.

However, investigators didn't find a key, any blood, or any signs of another crime committed.

Another major development also occurred on the same day: a man spotted Nguyen's cell phone, "well off the footpaths and trails," according to court documents.

Investigators are now keying in on her phone, looking through calls, texts, and locations.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said there are no new updates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 (reference No. 10170072).