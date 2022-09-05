LANGLEY, Wash. - A search headed by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) for nine missing individuals following a floatplane crash in Puget Sound has been suspended as of noon on Monday.
The plane, owned by Northwest Seaplanes and operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, was bound for Renton from Friday Harbor when it crashed into the bay just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Multiple agencies responded to Mutiny Bay near Whidbey Island following reports of the crash. A good Samaritan located one dead person at the scene, but nine others were unaccounted for, including a child.
The search for the missing persons covered the entire afternoon, with two USCG cutters remaining overnight to continue search efforts. Aircrews resumed Monday morning shortly after sunrise.
In total, USCG reports 26 search sorties were conducted, covering 1,283 nautical miles of track line, covering approximately 2,100 square nautical miles.
“It is always difficult when it comes time to make a decision to stop searching,” said Capt. Daniel Broadhurst, Incident Management Branch Chief for the 13th Coast Guard District. “The hearts of all the first responders go out to those who lost a family member, a loved one or a friend in the crash.”
According to AP News, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday they're sending a team of seven to investigate the crash.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Last updated: Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m.
