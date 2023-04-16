PALOUSE, Wash. — Law enforcement in Whitman County is seeking the public's help finding two kids aged 6 and 12 who are missing from Palouse and may have run away from home.
The two were reported missing on Sunday afternoon and have not been seen since going to bed Saturday night. According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the family recently moved to Palouse and the children have strong ties to friends and family on the west side of the state.
Fire department personnel and law enforcement have searched the area for several hours. The sheriff's office believes the kids may have fled or been taken by friends or family members back to the Seattle area earlier in the morning.
Authorities are concerned about the safety of the children and are working at this time to confirm their location.
Anyone with information on the safety and location of the children are urged to contact the Palouse Police Department at (509) 878-1611 or the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 397-6266.
The sheriff's office provided a picture and the children's ages but did not share names or other details.