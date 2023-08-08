POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police Department is looking for teen runaway Nevaeh Penelope Fries.
Nevaeh Fries, 16, was last seen at her home in Post Falls on July 25, according to police. She was wearing a gray shirt with "cherish girl" on the front and a red and yellow tractor on the back.
Police said Nevaeh may have returned to her home on July 28 to change her clothes while her family was away.
If you see Nevaeh or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Post Falls Police Department at (208)-773-3517, reference case number 23PF20424, or your local law enforcement agency.