Watch again

It's a video that has a neighborhood on edge and they're now hoping that the person involved is able to get help before it's too late.

In the hard-to-watch video, the driver stops suddenly and tries to open the back door, but when he can't he reaches back into the SUV violently attacking a person in the back, who can be heard yelling for help.

Moments later, the man gets back in the SUV and speeds off.

The video was captured on a doorbell camera in a Minnehaha neighborhood.

Steve Leeberg who's lived there with his family for the last 3 years, is the one who posted the video online.

"I'm an extremely protective person by nature," Leeberg said. "It doesn't matter who it is or what's going on, I will step in and unfortunately I wasn't there to step in."

Getting the video from one of his neighbors, who had just put the camera up the day before, Steve was concerned with what he saw and what he heard.

"Especially being in my neighborhood in daylight and they're screaming for help," Leeberg said. "It's obvious there's people around and it was still happening."

KHQ showed the video to Spokane Police, who confirmed they had received a report on the situation and are looking into it, but so far no one involved has reached out to them.

"We want to stop that cycle of violence and teach people that we will work with them as a community to get them out of those abusive relationships," Officer John O'Brien said.

Steve hopes the person in the back seat is able to the help they need and the driver is arrested and put away.

"This is the kind of stuff where you can't just sit back and let it happen." Leeberg said. "This is how situations get worse, people get hurt and/or killed."

The attack happened Monday near Ermina and Sycamore in east Spokane. The SUV involved in this appears to be a white Chevrolet Equinox. Anyone with information is asked to call crime check at 456 2233.