SPOKANE, Wash. - A search warrant provided new information about a double shooting and vehicle theft ending in a car fire was last week in west Spokane.
The two suspects have not yet been identified by detectives, however a search warrant was granted to collect any remaining evidence from the scorched vehicle, including potential firearms, combustible items, receipts or documents, DNA or trace forensic evidence, and cell phones or other devices.
The declaration for search warrant describes what detectives discovered during the preliminary investigation while establishing probable cause to charge the as-yet unknown suspects.
According to the filing, on Aug 2, a call reporting two people had been shot on west Mission Rd. came in at around 8 a.m., and the suspects had fled the area in the victim's car.
Responding deputies found a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman who had been shot. The woman had been shot once in the pelvis. The boy had been shot several times, with obvious wounds to his body and neck.
Deputies on scene were able to speak with both victims and the driver of the stolen vehicle, a 17-year-old. Accounts varied slightly, but all described riding in a white 2002 GMC Yukon borrowed from a friend. A deputy contacted the friend at Northern Quest Casino and confirmed she was the owner and had lent it to them. There were around seven people in the car in total when they stopped to pick up a man and woman they did not know near Northern Quest Casino.
They stated at some point during the drive, an argument began between the unknown duo and the other passengers. While driving along the area of 7900 east Mission Rd., the unknown man drew a handgun and shot the two victims at close range.
The driver stopped the car, and all the occupants got out except for the unknown duo, who then drove away with the SUV. At least one passenger had left her cell phone inside the car.
The passengers split up and walked to nearby houses to find help. At the time of filing for a search warrant, detectives had not yet identified and located all of the passengers.
Both victims were transported for treatment. The 15-year-old was believed to have life-threatening injuries.
According to the document, a report came just after 8:20 a.m. of a vehicle fire in the Copper River apartments parking lot on west Elliott Dr. Firefighters arrived to find a white SUV fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, but the car was extensively burned. Detectives later confirmed the front license plate, which was still legible, matched the car stolen by the unknown man and woman.
Security footage from the parking lot was obtained and showed the SUV pulling into the lot at around 8:12. A man got out on the driver's side, and a woman exited from the front passenger seat. The woman threw an object down which may have been a cell phone, and for the next several minutes, the pair could be seen going in and out of the SUV from both the front and back doors. They left the scene at 8:16 in the direction of Spokane River with at least a large backpack. The SUV began smoking at 8:17, which grew into a blazing fire.
K9 Units were called in an attempt to track the pair, but they were unable to find or identify the suspects.
Detectives found a damaged cell phone near the area the woman was seen throwing something and collected it for evidence. The scorched remains of the vehicle was photographed, impounded, and towed to the Vehicle Processing Station at the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
While the car was severely damaged in the fire, detectives believe there may still be evidence to collect from it, as well as from the cell phone found nearby.
The investigation remains on-going. If you have any information which could help detectives and have not spoken with them yet, call Crime Check at 509-456-2362 and reference case #2023-10114965.