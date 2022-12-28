SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court.
Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 23-year-old Fry Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
The teen identified in the search warrant was arrested later that day on east Upriver Drive.
SPD communication manager Julie Humphreys confirmed on Wednesday the teen was released from jail, and that additional information discovered in the investigation warranted the release.
The documents describe a fight at a party celebrating Cooley's birthday. According to Lair, the fight was sparked by two teenage twins and a group of girls. The twins approached and began threatening the younger sister of 20-year-old Jalauna Templeton, due to Templeton's involvement in a deadly shooting in 2020.
Lair told SPD Cooley told everyone to leave the party, but some were "verbally hostile and not happy" about the request to leave.
The twins and a group of girls left and ended up arguing with Templeton's sister on the west sidewalk of Lidgerwood just south of Wedgewood. The argument was creating a disturbance, so Cooley asked everyone to leave the area.
According to Lair, one of the twin's asked something along the lines of "what are you going to do about it?" She thought he would start a fight, but instead he drew a handgun and shot Cooley from about 5-6 feet away.
As of Dec. 28, no one had been charged with the homicide, and detectives with SPD continued to look at other possible suspects.