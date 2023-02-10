SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Search warrants for three persons of interest were obtained Thursday as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street. Included in the court filings was testimony from what allegedly led up to the homicide.
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a call was made around 8:40 p.m. to report a shooting at a home two hours prior. According to the documents, arriving deputies had to force entry into the home. On the east side of the entryway, a man was wedged up against a chair. There was no pulse, and an examination of the victim revealed multiple gunshot wounds to his back, chest, and armpit.
When medics arrived and moved the body, the muzzle of a pistol and a can of bear spray was found underneath him. Two fired cartridge casings were also nearby.
A sweep of the residence did not turn up anyone else inside. Inside a detached garage which had been converted into a living space, they found 26-year-old Ashley Dickson hiding inside the bathroom, who was allegedly uncooperative with law enforcement at the scene.
The woman who called the homicide in, 55-year-old Yvette McDuffie-Drayton, spoke with detectives about the incident. In her testimony, she said the victim, 45-year-old Dwayne Parks, Parks's sister, and she had been at the house together at around 7 p.m. when the victim spilled a drink on the floor.
The three of them all asked the victim to clean the mess, but McDuffie-Drayton claims he became angry over the request and pulled out a knife. She says they got the victim out of the residence then, after which she'd had enough and left for the casino. McDuffie-Drayton said the victim asked her for a ride as she left, but she refused because of his behavior.
McDuffie-Drayton said she received a call from Parks, who told her there had been an incident. He allegedly recounted hearing voices he didn't recognize, then heard gunshots. After the call, she headed back to the residence and called in the shooting to police.
Deputies on scene found both McDuffie-Drayton and Parks outside the residence when they responded. McDuffie-Drayton said Parks had been inside the residence, but she did not go inside because she didn't want to see the victim dead.
In his own testimony, Parks said the altercation began when the victim started "talking crazy" about Parks's sister, so he made the victim leave the house. He alleges about two hours prior to the call, the victim had shown up outside and was banging on the door. Parks alleges when he opened the door, he saw the other man had a gun, and he fled because he did not have a gun to defend himself with. As he ran, he said he heard several gunshots. When he returned to the house around two hours later, he allegedly found the victim dead on the floor inside.
Dickson's testimony was brief, stating only she'd been at the residence all day and did not know what was going on.
No charges have been made in the case, but investigators sought and obtained warrants for McDuffie-Drayton, Parks, and Dickson to collect DNA and other potential evidence. A search warrant was also granted for the residence, including exterior surveillance camera footage, and a beige 2003 Ford Taurus sedan.
The investigation remains on-going. The name of the victim and official cause and manner of death will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office when appropriate.