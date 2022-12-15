Sears Hometown Stores filing for bankruptcy

UNITED STATES. - On Dec. 12 Sears Hometown Stores filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware.
According to the bankruptcy petition, Sears has less than $50 million in assets, but $50 million to $100 million in liabilities, per court documents.
Before the company was under the management of TransformCo, Sears had nearly 500 locations run by independent dealers. Now, they're down to 121 stores in 26 states.
According to a court filing from Sears CEO Elissa Robertson Sears Hometown "relies substantially on TransformCo to provide key products and services.” Part of the reason Sears is filing for bankruptcy is because TransformCo has failed to do uphold this promise.