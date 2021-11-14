Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Wallace, Osburn, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Medimont, Moscow, Kellogg, Santa, Coeur d'Alene, Uniontown, Tekoa, Mullan, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Coeur D'alene, Cataldo, Post Falls, St. Maries, La Crosse, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, St. Joe, Pinehurst, Pullman, and Emida. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. &&