KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The search for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost is over after officials found him deceased in the mountains near Cliffdell.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Schreckengost went scouting for elk on Tuesday, November 2 and did not return.
Over 60 different agencies, organizations along with thousands of volunteers helped search for him.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said there is no preliminary evidence of suspicious activity or foul play.
Schreckengost was found about a half-mile from the spot where his pickup was parked on the day he went hunting.
Chief Schreckengost’s family and members of the Seattle Fire Department escorted Chief Schreckengost to a funeral home in Ellensburg with the Coroner.
Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers wrote in a statement, “We’re saddened to give news of Chief Schreckengost’s passing to his family and fellow firefighters, and we ask the public and press to respect their privacy as they grieve his loss. We also want to thank everyone who participated in or supported this search. It was a tremendous outpouring of resources and effort that produced a vital result: a family knows what happened to their loved one and he can be brought home to them.”