Seattle detectives continue to investigate fatal Friday shooting, two additional overnight shootings

SEATTLE - Detectives in Seattle are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting Friday afternoon, as well as two additional shootings that happened overnight into Saturday.
According to the Seattle Police Department, one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the city's Central District on Friday afternoon.
Friday night, officers were dispatched to another shooting investigation where they found one man with a gunshot wound under his left arm and another man who was uninjured.
The victims said they were walking through the neighborhood at the intersection of 46th Avenue and South Eddy Street when a gray van and blue car began following them.
The victims said people from both cars began shooting at them. The man who was uninjured pulled out a handgun and returned fire.
The man who was shot is receiving treatment at Harborview Medical Center.
Seattle police also responded to another shooting in the 2700 block of South Jackson St. just after midnight Saturday morning. Witnesses said they were cooking and playing cards when an unknown person or group fired at them.
One man was hit multiple times before he was able to flee. He was rushed to Harborview for surgery.
The Seattle Police Department gang unit and anti-crime teams will continue to conduct emphasis patrols in neighborhoods affected by gun violence.
Detectives continue to investigate yesterday afternoon’s shooting as well as the two additional shootings from overnight. The @SeattlePD Gang Unit and precinct based Anti-Crime Teams will continue to conduct emphasis patrols in neighborhoods affected by gun violence.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 11, 2019