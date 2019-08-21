The new XFL Franchise in Seattle will play under the name "Dragons".
Not of mythology, but of muscle and might.
The XFL released the team names and logos of its eight teams Wednesday. The other seven teams include: St. Louis BattleHawks, Tampa Bay Vipers, New York Guardians, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and D.C. Defenders.
The Dragons will play their games at Century Link Field, with the XFL season starting in February 2020.
