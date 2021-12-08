Seattle man charged with obstructing law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON D.C.— The Department of Justice is naming two men that have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
James Haffner, 53, of the Rapid City area of South Dakota, and Ronald Loehrke, 30, of Gainesville, Georgia and was residing near Seattle, Washington at the time.
Prior to Jan. 6, the court documents state Loehrke engaged in text-message communications with Ethan Nordean, also of Seattle, a member of the Proud Boys organization who is charged separately in relation to the events of Jan. 6.
Nordean has been indicted on conspiracy and other federal charges.
Haffner is charged in a criminal complaint with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, and other offenses. Loehrke is charged in the same complaint with civil disorder, among other charges.
Haffner was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, in Pennington County, South Dakota, and made his initial court appearance later that day in the District of South Dakota. Loehrke was arrested Friday in Cumming, Georgia, where he made his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Georgia.
Both were released pending further proceedings.
DOJ says via release Loehrke and Haffner marched with a group along Constitution Avenue NW, towards the Capitol on Jan 6. Nordean was at the front of the group. Shortly after 1 p.m., Loehrke and Haffner joined a crowd that had overwhelmed a pedestrian gate and advanced toward the Capitol building, dismantling barricades along the way. Both were among the first to get past various barricades on the west side of the Capitol building. At one point, Loehrke shouted, “Don’t back down, patriots!”
Loehrke and Haffner moved to the east side of the Capitol and participated in dismantling and moving police barricades that protected the restricted area on that side of the building. Both defendants then climbed the stairs on the Capitol’s east side and headed to the Columbus Doors. Once there, Haffner raised his hand and sprayed an aerosol substance at U.S. Capitol Police officers who were trying to guard the doors. Shortly after Haffner sprayed officers, rioters breached the doors and entered the Capitol. Once inside, Loehrke is captured on video and still photos in a confrontation with police and also inside a Senate office.
In the 10 months since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.