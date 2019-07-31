Seattle Police say if you want to catch a Lyft or Uber, you should order one on your phone, but a 32-year-old Seattle man decided to jump through a closed window of the vehicle.
According to Seattle Police, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a ride-share driver was stopped on the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue after just picking up a passenger who was sitting in the back seat.
Suddenly the suspect dove head-first through the rear passenger-side window shattering it.
The passenger got out of the car and called 911 while the suspect proceeded to climb into the driver seat of the running vehicle.
Before shifting the car into gear, the driver grabbed the suspect’s arm through an open window.
Officers arrived on scene and took him into custody.