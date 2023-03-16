BOISE, Idaho – A Seattle man was sentenced Thursday to 90 months in federal prison for wire fraud and identity theft in a string of crimes spanning several western states.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit's office, 43-year-old Ryan Tichy was responsible for a scheme between 2018 and 2020 in which he stole several people's identity he obtained the means of identification of many individuals and used that information to create false identity documents, open credit accounts and commit other financial crimes.
Tichy created fake driver's licenses using his picture but victims' names, according to court documents. Tichy then made fraudulent purchases across Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Nevada.
"As this case shows, identity theft is a problem that can quickly cross borders and affect many communities and victims" said Hurwit. "I am grateful for the dedicated law enforcement agents we work with who use sophisticated tools to track down these types of criminals and hold them accountable."
Tichy has multiple previous convictions for identity theft-related crimes, including prior federal convictions for social security number fraud and possession of a device to make false documents, among others.