The Seattle Mariners will now call T-Mobile Park home for the next 25 years.

The Mariners and T-Mobile made the announcement Tuesday as the partnership, subject to approval by the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District.

“The Un-carrier is always shaking things up for the better, and this time we’re going BIG with the Seattle Mariners for all their fans,” said John Legere, T-Mobile CEO. “T-Mobile Park isn’t just some corporate-branded sponsorship to us…this is about supporting the community and our hometown Mariners in building a World Series-caliber team!”

“T-Mobile has a deep commitment to this community, a passion for customer service and a well-earned reputation as a leader in innovation. These are the qualities that make T-Mobile the right partner to name this iconic ballpark,” said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner.

Fans will be granted early access to the ballpark on game days at the T-Mobile 'Pen open 30 minutes before all other gates, giving fans a chance to watch batting practice and pitching warm-ups. Along with the new partnership comes surprise giveaways and a live DJ on select game days to go along with destination food and beverage offerings.

The Un-carrier will also be hooking up Mariners fans with surprise seat upgrades, and free stuff as it brings T-Mobile Tuesdays to the ballpark. T-Mobile customers will also get some extra perks including fast-track entry, discounted tickeets and exclusive offers on merchandise.

The Mariners recently finalized a new 25-year lease with the PFD, the public development authority that owns the ballpark. The agreement obligates the Mariners to pay a minimum of $600 million for ballpark maintenance, operations, capital upgrades and fan improvements over the next 25 years.

The process of incorporating the T-Mobile branding assets throughout the ballpark will take place over the coming months. Much of it is expected to be completed by Opening Day on March 28, 2019, when the Mariners meet the Boston Red Sox.

